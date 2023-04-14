Pair rescued from learner plate car that crashed into harbour
Two people were rescued from a car displaying learner plates after it crashed into a harbour.
Dyfed-Powys Police were called to Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, at 20:45 BST on Thursday and officers attended alongside the fire service and coastguard.
The car and its two occupants had left the harbour slipway and dropped about five metres.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Llanelli, Carmarthen and Swansea attended.
The tide was out at the time and the pair were helped from the car and through the mud with a 7m (22.9ft) ladder.
They were then checked over at the site by the paramedics but no serious injuries were reported.
Carmarthenshire council said: "We are liaising with the police, harbour operator, and other key agencies to ensure that the owner can arrange for the safe removal of the vehicle involved, and to ensure that the wider harbour area is safe for users."