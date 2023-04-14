Two people were rescued from a car displaying learner plates after it crashed into a harbour.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called to Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, at 20:45 BST on Thursday and officers attended alongside the fire service and coastguard.

The car and its two occupants had left the harbour slipway and dropped about five metres.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Llanelli, Carmarthen and Swansea attended.