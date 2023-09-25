University launches centre for degree partnerships
At a glance
A new centre for degree partnerships has opened at the University of Exeter
Apprentices are sponsored to do their course by their employer and spend about one fifth of their time studying
The university hopes to have 5,000 placements by 2030
Exeter University has opened its new Centre for Degree Partnerships.
It currently offers 2,900 degree partnerships and is hoping to increase that number to 5,000 by 2030.
Under the scheme employers fund courses with apprentices typically spending 20% of their time studying and 80% working.
The new centre was opened by Education Secretary Gillian Keegan who told the BBC she would not be in her current role had she not done a degree apprenticeship herself.
Rachael Johnston, director of the centre and associate professor, said: "Degree apprenticeships are totally transformational for anybody's career but they're also openly accessible for people to join.
"It's a real opportunity to turbo-charge your career and you're learning whilst you are applying that knowledge into the workplace."
Education Secretary Ms Keegan told the BBC: "I left school at 16 in Liverpool and started as an apprentice in a car factory, then they sponsored me to do a degree.
"I am pretty sure I would not be the Education Secretary for England if I had not done my degree apprenticeship."
Bradlee Hodgson, a chartered manager degree apprentice, said: "I didn't want to get into debt so I haven't got that issue now.
"Also upskilling myself as well - it gives me a great opportunity to then develop my career early on."
Katherine Taylor-Frost is group sales excellence manager for Troy and Applegate, which sponsors Mr Hodgson.
She said: "In terms of our investment I think how he applies himself to his role and the results that he delivers off the back of that, it's worth its weight".
