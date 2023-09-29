Gymnastics racism apology delay a 'real shame' - Irish PM
At a glance
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it is "a real shame" Gymnastics Ireland took so long to apologise for the alleged racist treatment of a young gymnast
He was speaking amid controversy around a black girl not receiving a medal at a presentation ceremony
A video of the 2022 incident has gone viral in the last week
The girl's mother has told the BBC that the apology she has received is "useless"
- Published
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has said he thought it was "a real shame" it took Gymnastics Ireland so long to deal with an alleged racist incident, but he is "glad that they finally have".
He added there is "no place for any form of racism" in sport after a video of a young gymnast went viral on social media.
The video emerged recently showing a young black girl being ignored by an official who was handing out medals at an event in Dublin last year.
Gymnastics Ireland apologised on Monday "for the upset that has been caused".
Speaking to reporters in County Kildare on Friday, Mr Varadkar said he was "very sorry to see" the viral clip.
"I saw that video, I only saw it myself in the last week or two and it was very sad," Mr Varadkar said.
"I know Minister Byrne, the minister for sport, has reached out to the family and has tried to contact them," he added.
"You know, there's no place for any form of racism or discrimination or sexism in sport."
In a statement, governing body Gymnastics Ireland said it was "deeply sorry", that it knew it needed to do more to ensure "nothing like this will happen again" and that it condemned "any form of racism".
But the mother of the girl said the sports body only publicly apologised after 18 months "because the world wanted them to".
Speaking to BBC News this week, the mother said it seemed as though Gymnastics Ireland were "pressured to give [her] an apology".
"[The apology is] almost useless," she said. "There was no empathy shown, I feel like it's not true.
"I cried for so long and then millions of people cried with me before I could get this."
A statement issued by the organisation last Friday acknowledged it received a complaint from the parents of the girl alleging racist behaviour in March 2022.
It said there was independent mediation leading to a "resolution agreed by both parties in August 2023".
The incident occurred at a Gymstart event in Dublin in March 2022 when a line of children were awarded medals but the black girl did not receive one.
However a video of the incident has emerged in recent days and been watched millions of times on social media, drawing criticism.
Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles saw a video of the incident and posted, external it "broke my heart".