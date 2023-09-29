Gymnastics racism apology delay a 'real shame' - Irish PM

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has said he thought it was "a real shame" it took Gymnastics Ireland so long to deal with an alleged racist incident, but he is "glad that they finally have".

He added there is "no place for any form of racism" in sport after a video of a young gymnast went viral on social media.

The video emerged recently showing a young black girl being ignored by an official who was handing out medals at an event in Dublin last year.

Gymnastics Ireland apologised on Monday "for the upset that has been caused".

Speaking to reporters in County Kildare on Friday, Mr Varadkar said he was "very sorry to see" the viral clip.

"I saw that video, I only saw it myself in the last week or two and it was very sad," Mr Varadkar said.

"I know Minister Byrne, the minister for sport, has reached out to the family and has tried to contact them," he added.

"You know, there's no place for any form of racism or discrimination or sexism in sport."