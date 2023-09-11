A motorcyclist has been killed in a three-vehicle collision in Buckinghamshire.

Two blue Yamaha R1 motorcycles and a blue Renault Scenic were involved on the A421 Tingewick bypass, near Buckingham, at about 16:05 BST on Saturday.

The rider of one of the motorcycles, a man in his 30s, died at the scene, Thames Valley Police said.

The other motorcycle rider, also a man in his 30s, remained in hospital.