Motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle collision
- Published
A motorcyclist has been killed in a three-vehicle collision in Buckinghamshire.
Two blue Yamaha R1 motorcycles and a blue Renault Scenic were involved on the A421 Tingewick bypass, near Buckingham, at about 16:05 BST on Saturday.
The rider of one of the motorcycles, a man in his 30s, died at the scene, Thames Valley Police said.
The other motorcycle rider, also a man in his 30s, remained in hospital.
PC Adam Stevens, of the joint operations roads policing unit, said: "Sadly a man has died and our thoughts remain with his family and loved ones.
"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen the vehicles before the collision to please get in touch.
"We'd also ask any motorists who have dashcams to please check their footage in case it may have captured something that could help our investigation."
