Village pub and shop owners 'devastated' by fire

A firefighter tackling a fire at Worlingworth Swan, SuffolkWorlingworth Swan

Fire crews from across Suffolk attended the scene on Tuesday evening

The owners of a village pub, cafe and shop said they were "devastated" after a fire.

Five crews were called to the blaze at Worlingworth Swan, on Church Road, Worlingworth, Suffolk, at 18:34 BST on Tuesday.

Tom and Emma Royall, who run the business, praised staff on Facebook for their "quick thinking", and thanked the fire service and the community.

"The main thing is everyone is ok," they said.

Worlingworth Swan

The business has been closed for the time being

The was extinguished by 20:17, Suffolk Fire and Rescue said.

The owners said the business was unable to open at the moment and they were assessing the damage.

Worlingworth Swan

The inside of the shop has been left smoke and water damaged

Three hose reels, one jet, a short extension ladder and a 9m ladder were used to extinguish the fire, Suffolk Fire and Rescue said

