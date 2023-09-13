The owners of a village pub, cafe and shop said they were "devastated" after a fire.

Five crews were called to the blaze at Worlingworth Swan, on Church Road, Worlingworth, Suffolk, at 18:34 BST on Tuesday.

Tom and Emma Royall, who run the business, praised staff on Facebook, external for their "quick thinking", and thanked the fire service and the community.

"The main thing is everyone is ok," they said.