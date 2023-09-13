Village pub and shop owners 'devastated' by fire
The owners of a village pub, cafe and shop said they were "devastated" after a fire.
Five crews were called to the blaze at Worlingworth Swan, on Church Road, Worlingworth, Suffolk, at 18:34 BST on Tuesday.
Tom and Emma Royall, who run the business, praised staff on Facebook, external for their "quick thinking", and thanked the fire service and the community.
"The main thing is everyone is ok," they said.
The was extinguished by 20:17, Suffolk Fire and Rescue said.
The owners said the business was unable to open at the moment and they were assessing the damage.
