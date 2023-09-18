Proposed council tax hike consultation launched
At a glance
Residents are being asked for their opinion on the proposed 2024 and 2025 budget during an eight-week public consultation
People who want to give their opinion can do so via an online survey or a paper copy from their local library or information hub
The deputy leader of the council said the proposal to increase council tax was "not an easy one to make"
An eight-week public consultation has been launched by Cornwall Council to allow residents to give their opinion on its proposed draft budget for 2024 and 2025.
The consultation was launched by the Conservative-led council following a proposed rise in council tax of 4.99% - the maximum possible amount - to help fund services in Cornwall.
The council said "given the current economic climate", balancing its budget had been "challenging", and measures were required to "help plug the budget gap".
David Harris, deputy leader of Cornwall Council and portfolio holder for resources, said the proposal to increase council tax was "not an easy one to make".
He said: "We are fully aware of the impact that increasing council tax has on our residents, particularly during a costof living crisis.
“It is really important for everyone to feel part of the process, and to know that their voice will be heard.
“I cannot promise that every idea will be adopted, but I can assure everyone that they will be given careful consideration.”
People who want to give their opinion can do so via an online survey, external or a paper copy from their local library or information hub.
