Pallet appeal ahead of city's bonfire event
- Published
Local businesses are being asked to donate pallets for Leicester's Bonfire Night event.
Leicester City Council said it was looking for enough wooden frames to help build "the biggest and best bonfire" in the city.
The authority will be holding a celebration at Abbey Park on Saturday to mark the traditional event.
Deputy city mayor Piara Singh Clair said: “The enormous bonfire is a focal point for our event, so we’re very grateful to all the businesses who help make it possible.”