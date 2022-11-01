Local businesses are being asked to donate pallets for Leicester's Bonfire Night event.

L﻿eicester City Council said it was looking for enough wooden frames to help build "the biggest and best bonfire" in the city.

The authority will be holding a celebration at Abbey Park on Saturday to mark the traditional event.

Deputy city mayor Piara Singh Clair said: “The enormous bonfire is a focal point for our event, so we’re very grateful to all the businesses who help make it possible.”