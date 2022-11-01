﻿Kevin Caster death: Woman charged with man's murder

A﻿ 44-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man who died after being found seriously injured at a property in South Yorkshire last year.

Kevin Caster, 43, was found at a house on High Hazel Crescent in Catcliffe on 19 October 2021.

Paramedics tried to treat him at the scene but he died a few hours later.

Pauline Caster, of Harmony Way, Catcliffe, Rotherham, has been charged with his murder, police said.

She was remanded in custody and was due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court later, according to South Yorkshire Police.

