Soaring inflation and energy costs have prompted Nottingham City Council to lower water temperature at its swimming pools.

H﻿owever, the change has led some users to complain the water is now too cold.

T﻿he move was revealed at a scrutiny committee meeting on Wednesday.

I﻿nflation is expected to add somewhere in the region of £15m to the Labour-run authority's costs for the next financial year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.