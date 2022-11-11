Plans for a six-storey office block in Sheffield city centre have been approved despite objections.

T﻿he building, on the corner of Charles Street and Norfolk Street, was originally designed with seven storeys but this was rejected because a planning committee felt it was too big.

A﻿ revised plan was submitted along with an appeal against the decision to refuse the seven-storey block.

Objectors criticised the planning process and said there was confusion because the appeal from developers Grantside overlapped with the new application.

Earlier this year, Sheffield City Council's planning committee heard the development was deemed inappropriate for the city centre conservation area, alongside the listed Prudential Assurance building.

T﻿he structure will replace a former post office building and office space, which will be demolished, planning documents show.