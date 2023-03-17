Five arrests after man stabbed during fight
- Published
Police have arrested five people after a man was stabbed in a fight.
Nottinghamshire Police was called to a house in The Markhams, Ollerton, at about 13:30 GMT on Wednesday.
A 19-year-old man was found inside the home with multiple stab wounds, including to his chest and shoulder.
He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening, police added.
Several people were reportedly involved in the altercation inside the house, which then spilled out into the street.
Four men, aged 18, 19, 21 and 22, as well as an 18-year-old woman, were detained on suspicion of affray.
Police said officers were investigating multiple lines of inquiry, and urged witnesses with CCTV or mobile phone footage to come forward.