Scottish ministers have refused planning permission for a 39-turbine windfarm in the Highlands' Monadhliath mountains.

Simec Wind One Ltd had proposed installing the turbines on a site near Stronelairg Wind Farm, which was given planning consent in 2014.

Plans for the new Glenshero Wind Farm were opposed by groups including Mountaineering Scotland, John Muir Trust and RSPB Scotland as well as Cairngorm National Park Authority.

Concerns were raised about the visual impact on the surrounding mountain landscape and that birds such as golden eagles would be at risk of collisions with the turbine blades.

The proposed height of the turbines was 135m (443ft) from the ground to blade tip.

The Scottish government's decision follows a public inquiry into the project.

In their decision, ministers said the wind farm would have a significant visual impact, and compromise the integrity of the nearby Cairngorms National Park.