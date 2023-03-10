Police staff member sentenced for drugs offences
A former member of staff in the West Mercia Police control room has been given a suspended sentence for supplying drugs and possessing criminal property.
Lucy Tull, 25, was also ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work by Worcester Crown Court.
The offences took place between 1 January 2019 and 4 December 2020, in Newent, Gloucestershire.
West Mercia Police said although she had since resigned from the force, Tull would still be subject to internal misconduct proceedings.
Charges included suppling Class A and Class B drugs, along with a psychoactive substance. She admitted them at Worcester Magistrates Court on 9 February, the force said.
Her sentence of 20 months in prison will be suspended for two years.
West Mercia Police said she had worked in its force’s Operations Command Centre.
It added that it would "not hesitate to investigate criminal offences that come to light as we would with any member of the public".