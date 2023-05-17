A milk bottle time capsule has been reburied exactly 100 years after it was originally hidden on 16 May 1923.

The capsule was discovered in 2019 beneath the pulpit of The Sacred Heart Church in Southwold, Suffolk, during renovations.

Contractors working on the building found the glass bottle, which contained newspaper pages and photographs from the early 20th Century.

The original items have been re-installed in the new Ambo lectern, along with contemporary versions of the same artefacts.