More needs to be done to protect residents of high-rise buildings that have unsafe cladding, an MP said.

After the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, unsafe materials which pose a fire risk were found at many blocks of flats.

Conservative MP for Ipswich Tom Hunt told the Commons there were "dramatic examples" of residents facing problems due to remedial work.

Housing Minister Lee Rowley said the "ultimate aim" was that leaseholders were "not impacted" by the work.