Wireless taxi charging work starts
- Published
Work on what is claimed to be the UK's first wireless charging taxi rank has begun.
Nottingham City Council is installing five charging pads in Trent Street, alongside the current taxi rank.
Nine vehicles have been fitted with wireless charging technology and will top up their batteries while they queue for customers.
The scheme, which has been backed with £930,000 of government funding, is expected to be operational in August.
The nine adapted vehicles will be loaned to drivers for the trial to provide "insight and learning" into how the technology works in a real world environment.
The council said it was also keen to understand the effectiveness of wireless charging for its own fleet.