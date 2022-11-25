York council has been forced to debate whether to increase councillors' allowances after some members objected to any rise.

A series of options proposed by party group leaders will be discussed at a meeting of full council which otherwise would have seen a 4.04% boost put in place without debate.

C﻿onservative group leader Councillor Paul Doughty said: "To increase councillor pay would render the council as totally out of touch.

"﻿It highlights a complete lack of empathy, awareness or respect for the financial challenges the country and majority of our citizens in York face at this time."

The basic allowance is £11,105.69, while some councillors also get special responsibility allowances (SRAs) if they hold more senior positions.

Councillors will debate three options: freezing both allowances, a £770 rise to the basic allowance and a 4.04% increase to SRAs, or applying 4.04% to both allowances.

A﻿ £770 rise to the basic allowance would represent an increase of just under 7%.

Independent councillor Mark Warters said he would refuse any rise and stay on the rate he received when last elected in 2019.

"I don't believe in councillors voting themselves increases after they have stood for election knowing what the allowances are," he said.

The last review in 2019 saw the basic allowance hiked by 12% and the SRAs by 50%.

In recent years, councillors' allowances have also risen in line with the pay awards given to local government employees nationally.

Councillors are not considered employees however, and are paid an allowance rather than a salary.

This year, local government workers have been offered a 4.04% increase to employee allowances and a £1,952 flat rate to all pay bands.

It is this new approach that has prompted debate about what councillors should receive in York, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

C﻿oun Doughty said the debate meant "the decision can't be pushed through in a back door deal to suit some".