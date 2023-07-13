Lynval Golding, a founding members of The Specials, is to receive an honorary degree from Coventry University.

The 71-year-old formed the ska band in the city in 1977 with Jerry Dammers and Horace Panter, and the group spearheaded the 2-Tone movement.

"I have two grandsons and for me to inspire them means a lot," he said.

Others to receive honorary degrees from the university on Monday include the Dean of Coventry, The Very Reverend John Witcombe.