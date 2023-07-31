Two people have been killed in a crash in County Monaghan, gardaí (Irish police) have said.

It happened on the N54 road between Clones and Smithborough at about 18:45 on Monday.

Three other people have been taken to hospital, two of whom are in a critical condition.

It is understood all five people were travelling in the same vehicle and were on their way to a secondary school debs ball.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.