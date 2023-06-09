Ms Cassidy said: "We first noticed some splashes up ahead, just off our starboard bow.

"Suddenly we witnessed a fin off to port and realised we were witnessing a whale in its natural environment.

"It was such a privilege and totally unexpected."

The whale was slapping its tail for a few minutes before disappearing and then appeared in the distance breaching.

"It was like a finale," said Ms Cassidy who had never seen whales in the wild before.

"We're hoping to see more around Scotland," she said.

The Cornwall Wildlife Trust said: "These magnificent megafauna are usually only sighted around Cornwall during the winter months.

"Some people think the tail slapping seen in this video is communication, whales talking to each other.

"It is also thought to help stun prey in the water, or used in dominant behaviour in males."