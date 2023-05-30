A pair of Eurasian lynx have arrived at their new home at Drusillas Park in East Sussex.

The feline brothers, who have just turned two years old, were born at Wild Place Project in Bristol and moved to the zoo in Alfriston last week.

The zoo said the transfer of the pair followed a year of careful planning, including a £250,000 construction project of a custom-built, naturalistic enclosure designed to recreate their native European woodland habitat.

Head keeper Gemma Romanis said: “It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to work with such an incredible species, for many of our team for the first time".