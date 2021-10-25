Controversial plans to drill for oil in the Lincolnshire Wolds have been recommended for approval.

Egdon Resources has applied for permission at a site in the village of Biscathorpe, which is believed to contain more than 30m barrels of oil.

Planning officers at Lincolnshire County Council have recommended the application is given the go ahead.

The proposal has attracted objections from residents, local MP Victoria Atkins and environmental groups.

Paul Milner, from the Campaign to Protect Rural England, said the charity was "very concerned" about the plan and urged the council to reject it.

"It's very clear in the government national planning policy that the protection of the landscape and scenic beauty should be given great weight in Areas Of Outstanding Natural Beauty," he said.

"Therefore we see no justification for oil drilling in the Lincolnshire Wolds."

More than 200 residents have lodged objections and a petition against the plan has attracted more than 1,200 signatures.

Local protester Amanda Suddaby said: At this point in history I think it's fairly shocking that we are moving in that direction.

"It's totally contrary to everything that we should be trying to achieve at this stage in the climate crisis."