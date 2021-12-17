A marine protected area (MPA) put in place earlier this year to safeguard a critically endangered fish has been expanded.

Flapper skate lay eggs in the Red Rocks and Longay area of Skye's Inner Sound.

The Scottish government designated it as an urgent interim MPA in March after more than 100 eggs were found.

The number of eggs has since risen to 400, and the protected area has now been extended following the discovery of 700 eggs north of the original site.

The designation prohibits some activities such as fishing, diving and construction.

Public consultation is to take place in February before a decision is taken on the permanence of the site's protected status.