School staff ran a "military operation" dropping off supplies to poorer families during the pandemic, a school leader has said.

Clothes, food and toiletries were delivered to the families most in need in Leeds when schools were forced to close last year due to Covid-19.

Stuart Huddleston, who was associate principal at Temple Moor High School, said staff saw a surge in requests for support from parents,

He said the school provided basics, including clothing, to help affected children.

"More people were out of work than ever before, especially the lower-skilled workforce," Mr Huddleston said.

Struggling families asked the school for money to help pay their gas and electricity bills.

"They were just out of work with no sort of safety net of the furlough so they had no money.

"We could provide clothing because we were able to buy basics, toiletries, shampoos, deodorants and sanitary products."

The products were then boxed up and delivered using the school's minibus.

"It was a bit of a military operation in all honesty."