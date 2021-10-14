School's 'military operation' to help poorer families during pandemic
School staff ran a "military operation" dropping off supplies to poorer families during the pandemic, a school leader has said.
Clothes, food and toiletries were delivered to the families most in need in Leeds when schools were forced to close last year due to Covid-19.
Stuart Huddleston, who was associate principal at Temple Moor High School, said staff saw a surge in requests for support from parents,
He said the school provided basics, including clothing, to help affected children.
"More people were out of work than ever before, especially the lower-skilled workforce," Mr Huddleston said.
Struggling families asked the school for money to help pay their gas and electricity bills.
"They were just out of work with no sort of safety net of the furlough so they had no money.
"We could provide clothing because we were able to buy basics, toiletries, shampoos, deodorants and sanitary products."
The products were then boxed up and delivered using the school's minibus.
"It was a bit of a military operation in all honesty."
'Survival mentality'
As well as the basics, support workers and counsellors were doing consultations in people's gardens to help them during the pandemic.
The items were paid for by the government's pupil premium funding, which allocates money to help disadvantaged parents.
But families who did not qualify for the funding were also reaching out for help, leading to a "survival mentality" for schools who tried to support all students, Mr Huddleston said.
Now principal at Temple Learning Academy in Leeds, where two thirds of the children are eligible for pupil premium funding, Mr Huddleston said he believes the pandemic "hit the lowest income families the most".
At the school, families who need support are provided with uniforms and staff are able to clean pupils' uniforms on site.
"There are always a lot of low-income families that we serve here. I think it is going to remain," Mr Huddleston added.
