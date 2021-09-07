Pub chain launches 'jab and job' recruitment drive
A Scottish hospitality group hopes to encourage young people to get the Covid vaccine at the same time as applying for a job.
Signature Pubs, which owns 24 venues in Scotland, says it needs to hire about 120 people due to staff shortages across the country.
Candidates will be able to apply for positions across the company at Paramount in Aberdeen on Tuesday afternoon while getting vaccinated.
Director Nic Wood said many venues were struggling to keep the doors open.
He told BBC Scotland: "There's definitely a huge shortage of people just now in our industry.
"Venues don't have the volume of staff they had before and therefore they're having to pick the hours they open."
Industry 'is on its knees'
He said applicants could discuss a career in hospitality at the same time as getting their first or second dose.
He said getting vaccinated was not a condition for getting employed - although it would "make life a lot easier" in terms of staff isolating.
The recruitment and vaccination drive is running in conjunction with NHS Grampian from 13:00 to 18:00.
Meanwhile, an industry body has said that the over-50s could also help the pub, hotel and restaurant recruitment "crisis".
The Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG) is calling on anyone over 50, with or without experience, to join the trade.
SHG's Stephen Montgomery said: “The industry is on its knees, and we are looking for solutions at every turn. I hope this could be it."