N﻿HS Highland has been found to have improved in its leadership and culture four years after it was rocked by allegations of bullying.

A﻿ group of GPs exposed a "culture of bullying" in September 2018.

I﻿t led to the Scottish government commissioning an independent review by lawyer John Sturrock QC, and NHS Highland putting in place a process to hear former and current employees' complaints of bullying.

T﻿he health board concluded its two-year "healing process" earlier this year, paying out more than £2.8m to employees who had experienced bullying at work.

T﻿he Scottish government said the improvements meant NHS Highland could move from stage three designation to stage two in terms of its governance, leadership and culture.

H﻿ealth boards at stage three are considered to require a higher level of support and oversight from the Scottish government.

N﻿HS Highland remains under stage three designation for its mental health services and finances. The Scottish government said it was providing additional support.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said he welcomed the improvements that had been made, and acknowledged the toll on staff who had come forward to voice concerns about bullying.