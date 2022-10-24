Social media and people from outside Ivybridge have been blamed for the collapse of plans to build a new supermarket, which left the council out of pocket by almost half a million pounds.

In July, South Hams District Council (SHDC) rejected the project following a campaign which saw them in conflict with Ivybridge town council.

Members of the council's audit and governance committee discussed a report on Thursday into what had gone wrong with Ivybridge’s regeneration scheme, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), external reports.

SHDC had agreed to put £9 million into the project which would have seen an ALDI supermarket built behind the town hall on Leonards Road car park; land owned by South Hams council.

The council’s decision to pursue the plans followed a public consultation in 2020 which showed two thirds of nearly 2,000 respondents supported the proposals.