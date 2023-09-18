A charity football match has been held to help a child with one of the rarest genetic conditions in the world.

Leo Andrews is one of fewer than 50 children worldwide who have the condition TBCD, with sufferers losing all movement by about the age of four.

His family hope research with existing drugs can help improve his condition.

Celebrities including singer James Arthur and former Eastenders actor Danny Dyer took part in a charity football match at the home of Chatham Town in Kent.