Police have issued an appeal for information after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Leicestershire.

The county's police force said the 72-year-old man was found by a passer-by in Oaks Road, Whitwick, at about 15:50 BST on Sunday.

It is believed the rider, who was on a black Yamaha XVS motorcycle, was travelling towards Copt Oak when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the motorcycle beforehand.