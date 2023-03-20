Mental health crisis space to open to young people
A free "non-judgemental" drop-in space is set to open for young people in crisis or mental distress.
Mind BLMK will open the Young Person's Sanctuary later in Luton for anyone aged 14 to 17 in the town and surrounding Bedfordshire.
Lucy Foley, from the charity, said: "You are not alone. We are here for you."
A team of trained mental health workers would be on hand "to listen and support", she added.
It is due to run from 04:00 to 22:00 daily, 365 days a year, at the Young Person's Hub, ResoLUTiONs on Castle Street, and on Wednesdays at the Luton Wellbeing Centre, Dumfries Street.
Ms Foley, assistant crisis service development manager, said: "I just want to urge that if you are a young person experiencing struggles with your mental health, please do drop into the Young Person's Sanctuary.
"We have a team of trained Youth Mental Health workers that are here to listen and support in a safe and non-judgemental space."
People do not need to book and it would help "identify ways to address the problems you are facing", the charity added.
Teams would be able to refer and signpost to other services if required.
It is a collaboration with Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and East London Foundation Trust (ELFT).
