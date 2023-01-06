Elvis tribute acts bang out the hits

Elvis tribute artists Carl Memphis (left) and Nicolas Hemley relax before taking part in the European Elvis Championships

Dozens of Elvis Presley tribute artists are in Birmingham for the annual European Elvis Championships on the eve of what would have been the singer's 88th birthday.

The competition runs until Sunday at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole hotel.

The winner of the competition will go on to appear at the Harbor Lights Elvis Festival 2023 in Weston-super-Mare.

Success there could lead to them performing in Memphis, Tennessee.

Presley, whose singing and style revolutionised popular music in the 1950s, died in August 1977.

During his lifetime he sold more than 300 million albums and made 33 films.

A biopic, directed by Baz Luhrmann, was released last year, with many critics praising actor Austin Butler's portrayal of the singer.

Close your eyes and you could be at Gracelands, maybe

Final adjustments for Nicolas Hemley, who was hoping not to look all shook up as he stepped on to stage

A little less conversation as the singers headed towards the stage and dozens of Elvis fans

Bal Johal performs at the European Elvis Championships

Tribute artist Brad Dashwood takes to the stage in Birmingham

Brad Dashwood has performed as Elvis since 2016

