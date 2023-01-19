Downham Market: Van driver dies in five-vehicle crash

A man in his 30s has died following a crash involving three cars, a lorry and a van.

The emergency services were called to Anvil Lodge, on the A1122 near Downham Market, Norfolk, at about 06:30 GMT on Wednesday.

The crash involved a blue Vauxhall Nova, a white Scania HGV, a blue BMW, a white Volkswagen Passat and a white Iveco Daily van, Norfolk Police said.

The driver of a Iveco van died at the scene. Two other drivers are in a critical condition in hospital, the force said.

Another driver suffered minor injuries.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage.