Plans agreed for up to 870 homes in town expansion
At a glance
A planning committee has approved an outline application for up to 870 homes and other facilities at Cranbrook, in Devon
Plans for the Bluehayes site include space for a primary school, sport and recreational facilities, shops and services
Some concern was raised about access points and impact on current residents' privacy
A major expansion of a Devon town to include up to 870 homes has been agreed in principle.
East Devon District Council’s Planning Committee approved the outline application for Cranbrook near Exeter, at a meeting on Tuesday.
The plans for the west of the town include space for a primary school, sport and recreational facilities, community uses, green infrastructure, as well as a mixed-use area of shops, food and drink and professional services.
Changes to roads include a new roundabout on London Road, a new secondary route from Station Road, as well new access to Burrough Fields and Cranbrook railway station, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Concerns were raised by some residents about access points, the position of some facilities and the impact on privacy.
Council officers recommended approval and said it would “support the growth of Cranbrook” and “make a significant contribution to local housing demands including affordable housing in a sustainable location”.
A total of 15 % of the properties are planned to be affordable.
The final application will be considered by the committee at a later date.