A homeless charity has been granted planning permission to extend a shared house for homeless people, despite fierce objections from neighbours.

There were heckles in the public gallery as Brighton and Hove City Council approved an extension for a house managed by St Mungo's homeless charity.

Under the plans, the house's capacity will increase from seven occupants to eight.

St Mungo's said the project would help free up spaces in hostels for people living on the streets.

The council received 40 objections to the planning application and when it was approved, people in the public gallery shouted that it was "an absolute joke".