Ex-cricketer helps pack Christmas shoebox gifts
Former England cricketer Graeme Swann has helped volunteers pack 1,250 old shoeboxes with donations for vulnerable people in Nottinghamshire.
The boxes were packed at Edwalton Parish Church on Sunday following a charity appeal for donations.
It was the third Christmas Shoebox Appeal by Sewa Day Nottingham - the charity said they were needed "more than ever" this year.
Former Nottinghamshire bowler Graeme Swann was part of a team of 40 people who volunteered to pack boxes.
He said: "Any part you can play has to help.
"People can't afford to put the heating on, people can't afford presents.
"The generosity of everyone who has donated here is just ridiculous - the people who have donated their time as well."
Sewa Day Nottingham runs a foodbank in Rushcliffe and every fortnight their volunteers serve hot meals in Nottingham city centre.
The charity launched its Christmas Shoebox Appeal in October, asking for donations of items like chocolates, candles and gloves.
It said the appeal received a "tremendous response".
Each shoebox was packed with something warm, something to eat and a Christmas gift.
They will be donated to domestic violence survivors, children who have left care, people affected by homelessness and young families.
Hetvi Parekh, from the charity, said: "This year more than ever people definitely need these boxes.
"The common scenario is really difficult given the cost of living crisis.
"People are making choices between to eat or to heat their house so presents are a long way off.
"The moto is to spread some joy."