A historic building in the Scottish Borders has been badly damaged following a motorbike fire.

Flames spread from the bike to the Well House in Jedburgh during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Residents of the flats in the building were evacuated as fire crews fought the blaze.

Gas engineers were also called to the incident as a precaution.

Nobody was injured during the fire, but significant damage has been caused to parts of the building and roof.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called out at about 02:00 on Saturday to the town's Waterside Road.

It said two fire engines were sent to the location and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus had put out the flames.

Crews left the scene after ensuring the area had been made safe.