New Cornwall College plans proposed to council
Plans to redevelop Cornwall College in St Austell have been lodged with Cornwall Council.
The project consists of demolishing several existing buildings, creating two new educational buildings, new parking and landscaping.
Plans are led by BAM Construction and are part of the wider Further Education Capital Transformation (FECT) programme, external, funded by the Department for Education (DfE), which aims to improve the condition of existing colleges.
The new buildings will replace the art building, which has "reached the end of its usable life", and also the main building John Keay House, which was built in the 1960s, the The Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Unsuitable accommodation'
It added the work would improve "site-wide biodiversity and ecology" with buildings having solar panelled roofs and there being a mix of "ornamental and native shrubs".
The planning statement said the project was a "fundamental part of the Cornwall College estates development plan to deliver a 21st Century learner experience".
It said: "Whilst the college has had some investment in recent years in specific curriculum areas, this has been piecemeal and there has not been the opportunity to make a transformational change for all learners.
"The DfE funding to replace outdated and unsuitable accommodation will help to achieve this, creating an environment that inspires learners and makes them proud to be part of the college.”
The first new building would house the college's new reception and classrooms for classes such as hospitality, catering and hair and beauty.
The second building would include higher education teaching accommodation and teaching spaces.
The plans are awaiting a decision by Cornwall Council.
