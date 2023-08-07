Plans to redevelop Cornwall College in St Austell have been lodged with Cornwall Council.

The project consists of demolishing several existing buildings, creating two new educational buildings, new parking and landscaping.

Plans are led by BAM Construction and are part of the wider Further Education Capital Transformation (FECT) programme, external, funded by the Department for Education (DfE), which aims to improve the condition of existing colleges.

The new buildings will replace the art building, which has "reached the end of its usable life", and also the main building John Keay House, which was built in the 1960s, the The Local Democracy Reporting Service said.