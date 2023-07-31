More than 80 drivers filled their cars with diesel instead of petrol after fuel was put into the wrong pumps at a service station in the Republic of Ireland.

The isolated incident happened at Circle K's Kill North service station in County Kildare between 14:00 and 19:00 on Saturday.

Diesel was inadvertently delivered into an underground petrol storage tank, meaning all petrol pumps were affected, the company said, external.

After reviewing CCTV and sales data it said 87 customers had been affected.

"As soon as the issue became apparent, petrol pumps at the forecourt were immediately closed and Circle K launched an investigation to establish how this occurred," a statement from the company said.

"The issue at the site has since been resolved, with all pumps at the forecourt now operating normally."

The company has apologised to people affected and has set up a hotline for them to contact.

"We are ready to assist impacted customers to resolve any issues as quickly as possible and would like to assure them that we will assist them with any potential claim," it added.