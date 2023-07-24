A man has been arrested after a driver was hurt during a road rage incident involving an axe.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the drivers of a car and a van were involved in an incident in Plymouth at about 14:50 BST on Thursday.

It led to a "confrontation" at the top of Western Approach near North Cross roundabout, where one man was allegedly assaulted by another man who was in possession of an axe, officers said.

A man in his 60s sustained a minor cut to his hand, and a man in his 50s, from Plymouth, was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.