Man arrested after driver hurt in 'axe' incident
A man has been arrested after a driver was hurt during a road rage incident involving an axe.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the drivers of a car and a van were involved in an incident in Plymouth at about 14:50 BST on Thursday.
It led to a "confrontation" at the top of Western Approach near North Cross roundabout, where one man was allegedly assaulted by another man who was in possession of an axe, officers said.
A man in his 60s sustained a minor cut to his hand, and a man in his 50s, from Plymouth, was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.
He was also arrested on suspected possession of an offensive weapon in a public place before being later released on bail until October, officers said.
Witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage are urged to come forward to help with the police investigation.
