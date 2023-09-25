Drugs worth half a million euro seized
At a glance
Drugs with an estimated street value of €450,000 have been seized at Dublin airport
About 22.5kgs of herbal cannabis was found inside the baggage of a passenger from Los Angeles
A woman in her 30s has been arrested
- Published
Gardaí (Irish police) and the Irish Revenue service seized drugs with an estimated street value of €450,000 (£390,000) at Dublin Airport on Friday.
Detector dog Blue searched the luggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Los Angeles.
About 22.5kgs of herbal cannabis was found inside the baggage.
Gardaí said a woman in her 30s has been arrested and was held for questioning.
They said the woman had since been before the courts and their investigations were ongoing.