A residential home for elderly and vulnerable people is to close amid "unsustainable" pressures and the cost of living crisis.

Shotley Park Care Home in County Durham has called in liquidators after it was "unable to meet its financial obligations".

The privately-run site, in Shotley Bridge near Consett, is home to almost 40 residents and more than 60 staff.

Durham County Council is taking "immediate steps" to ensure residents are "offered alternative" housing.