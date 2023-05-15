Care home to close over cost of living crisis
At a glance
County Durham care home will close in coming weeks
It blames "unsustainable" pressures and cost of living crisis
They are working with the council to relocate almost 40 residents
- Published
A residential home for elderly and vulnerable people is to close amid "unsustainable" pressures and the cost of living crisis.
Shotley Park Care Home in County Durham has called in liquidators after it was "unable to meet its financial obligations".
The privately-run site, in Shotley Bridge near Consett, is home to almost 40 residents and more than 60 staff.
Durham County Council is taking "immediate steps" to ensure residents are "offered alternative" housing.
The home, which is due to close in the coming weeks, has informed residents and staff.
It said its owners, who are in their 80s and 90s, had tried to keep the business running for years but had been unable to do so.
This included through failed attempts to seek external investment and efforts to sell the business.
"The directors have put in a tremendous effort to keep the home open over the years," Martyn Pullin of liquidator FRP said.
"Unfortunately, the pressures on Shotley Park’s finances have become too great and unsustainable and the business simply can’t continue trading any further".
It said that it is working with the Care Quality Commission and council to "ensure a smooth transition" for residents.
'Difficult time'
Neil Jarvis, the council's senior commissioning delivery manager, said it was supporting residents and staff.
He said its teams had started work on finding alternative accommodation for those who required it.
Meanwhile, he said it would be supporting affected staff who may wish to work at remaining locations in the sector.
Mr Pullin added: “We understand that this will be a difficult time for residents and their loved ones, but also the dedicated staff at Shotley".
