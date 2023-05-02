Police officer sacked for drink-driving
PC Jarmila Kocanova was caught over four times the legal alcohol limit
The Greater Manchester Police officer admitted the offence last year
She was dismissed after a misconduct hearing
A police officer who was caught driving while over four times the legal alcohol limit has been sacked.
Greater Manchester Police PC Jarmila Kocanova admitted driving with excess alcohol during a court hearing last June.
Ms Kocanova said she "genuinely regrets" the offence, which took place when she was off duty last April.
At a misconduct hearing Chief Constable Stephen Watson said the officer's actions "substantially diminish public confidence" in the police and concluded she should be dismissed.
"What is clear to me is that this episode marks a terrible lapse in judgement which flies in the face of the evidence provided which suggests PC Kocanova is an otherwise decent and hardworking officer who has shown significant early potential," he said.
"It remains clear, however, that all of these personal attributes do not outweigh the potential loss of confidence that would ensue if PC Kocanova was permitted to continue to perform in the office of constable."
The chief constable was told the lowest exceedance of alcohol recorded on the evening of the offence was 141 micrograms per 100 millilitres - four times the legal limit of 35 micrograms, the Local Democracy Reporting Service, external said.
Ms Kocanova had continued to work for the force in a restricted capacity since her arrest.
'Risk to others'
The officer had already received a 12 month community order, was charged £85 in costs and is disqualified from driving for 29 months, the chief constable said.
She has also had to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and take part in rehabilitation activities.
In a statement read out on her behalf by a Police Federation representative, Ms Kocanova said she was" disgusted" with her behaviour and apologised to the force and the public
"I feel terrible that I put others at risk by my actions," she said.
"I accept this fell well below what is expected of a police officer."
PC Kocanova will also be added to the College of Policing's Barred List and will not be allowed to serve in any police force in the country.