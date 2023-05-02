A police officer who was caught driving while over four times the legal alcohol limit has been sacked.

Greater Manchester Police PC Jarmila Kocanova admitted driving with excess alcohol during a court hearing last June.

Ms Kocanova said she "genuinely regrets" the offence, which took place when she was off duty last April.

At a misconduct hearing Chief Constable Stephen Watson said the officer's actions "substantially diminish public confidence" in the police and concluded she should be dismissed.