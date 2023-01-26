Lowestoft: Volunteers sought for third First Light Festival

Organisers of a 24-hour beach festival are looking for volunteers to take part in its opening parade.

The First Light Festival, external, in Lowestoft, Suffolk, is due to return for a third season on 17 and 18 June for a weekend of free arts, activities and experiences on the South Beach.

Festival director, Genevieve Christie, said they would be having large puppets in the parade this year and hoped the community would get involved.

The festival "should be a great joyful event", she said.