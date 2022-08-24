Photos show valuables stolen in house burglary
- Published
Images have been released of items stolen from a home in Leicestershire, including a diamond engagement ring.
Burglars took jewellery, bikes and power tools from the address in Jordan Court, Ratby, between 12 and 19 August.
Leicestershire Police said the family discovered the theft when they returned from holiday. No-one has been arrested.
Officers have released the images in the hope someone may recognise them.
Police said a matching diamond engagement ring and necklace, a sapphire and opal ring, a silver and black Specialized SX Trail mountain bike and a Kenevo electric mountain bike were taken.
A number of other items were also stolen, including a gold cross chain engraved with the name "Lucy Brackenbury", a silver pocket watch engraved with the name "George Bruce", two black backpacks - one Evoc and one Camelbak - and two cordless Dewalt power tools.
Anyone with information should contact the force.