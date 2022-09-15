Teenager seriously hurt in motorbike crash
At a glance
A teenage boy is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a car and a motorbike in the south of Scotland.
The accident happened on the A709 close to the Shillahill Bridge near Lockerbie at about 23:15 on Wednesday.
The motorbike rider - a 16-year-old boy - was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The 18-year-old driver of the silver Vauxhall Corsa involved was unhurt.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.
PC Mark Walton said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicles before the crash to get in touch.
"We are particularly interested in speaking with the driver of a motor car that was in the area at the time of the crash and who overtook the motorcycle shortly before the collision.
"I am also asking anyone who may have dashcam footage that could assist our inquiries to contact us."