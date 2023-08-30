Mystery of space-like object in Jersey revealed
At a glance
The mystery of spaceship-like object that appeared overnight at Les Platons has been revealed
The space descent module sculpture is part of an ArtHouse Jersey exhibition
Artist Rachel Ara says police, honorary police and the general public have come to see the sculpture so far
A mysterious metal object has been discovered by people in Jersey walking along the north coast.
The space descent module sculpture at Les Platons, with a parachute attached, is also surrounded by yellow tape saying "caution".
Rachel Ara, a Jersey-born data and conceptual artist, set up the display on Tuesday evening as part of an exhibition with ArtHouse Jersey.
The exhibition, No Place Like Home, is exploring the concept of "home", debuting works shown in and outside of a gallery space.
Ms Ara said not announcing the sculpture's arrival made it more exciting.
She said: "This creates a bit more interest.
"I mean, I didn't see it as a sculpture, per se; it was really meant to be more of an event.
"It just creates a bit more excitement and people are asking about how it's constructed, why it's here.
"I like questions. Art should be about making people talk and ask questions."
Ms Ara said so far police, the honorary police and the general public had ben drawn by the mystery behind the sculpture.
"It's mad, it's so Jersey ... but that's great because it brings a community together and having people talking about it."
The exhibition will take place from Wednesday 6 September to Sunday 15 October, featuring 23 gallery-based artworks and three external installation pieces.
