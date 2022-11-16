A﻿ flat has been badly damaged in a serious fire caused by an electrical fault in a toaster, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has said.

About 20 firefighters were called on Tuesday evening to a property on Bath Road, Wrexham, using water jets, breathing apparatus and thermal imaging cameras.

One person who lived the flat was checked by paramedics but did not need treatment.

The fire severely damaged the kitchen and filled the property with smoke.

Since 2019 accidental electrical fires have been caused in nearly 1,000 homes, according to the three Welsh fire services.