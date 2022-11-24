At the end of October M﻿s Hatton-Perkins and the UEA Climbing club members ran a head-shaving fundraiser for the charity Alopecia UK.

She said: "I thought that only one of the other members was going do it with me, but then it turned out seven other members joined, and more and more people got involved with it as it was happening.

"It was really emotional for me.

"Losing your hair is such a big thing for a woman to have to go through because of society’s pressures and beauty standards.

"For people to be so genuinely aware of that and supportive, and say it doesn't matter, was great.

"I feel so much happier as well since I've shaved my hair off."

The head shaving event raised £1,050 for the charity.

She said she would now focus on her studies.

"I can't let this change in my life affect how my degree turns out," she said.