The family of a woman who was killed alongside her son have said they look forward to tighter gun control laws in the Republic of Ireland.

They were speaking after inquests into the deaths of Eileen O'Sullivan, her partner Mossie and their son Jamie.

The bodies of Eileen, 56, and Jamie, 24, were found inside a property near Lixnaw, County Kerry, in 2021.

Mossie, 63, was found at the boundary of the rear yard, close to a shotgun.

All three had shotgun wounds.

Following inquests in Listowel on Wednesday, coroner Helen Lucey returned verdicts of unlawful killing in the cases of Eileen and Jamie O'Sullivan, and suicide in the case of Mossie O'Sullivan.

She described the killings as an appalling occurrence that saw "an entire family wiped out".