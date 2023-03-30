Most non-emergency operations will be moved away from a hospital as bosses attempt to cut a backlog for treatment.

The plan by Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust will see them switched to the Alexandra Hospital, Redditch and Kidderminster Hospital by June.

The Worcestershire Royal, in Worcester, will only be used for emergency operations and vascular surgery.

"It's vital that we make the best use of all our sites and facilities," trust chief executive Matthew Hopkins said.